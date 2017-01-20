Govt determined to get anti-corruption law passed: Ishaq Dar

KARACHI, Jan. 20 (APP): Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Friday reaffirmed PML-N government’s commitment to get the proposed law against corruption passed through Parliament.

He was addressing the brokers and other businessmen at the formal

signing ceremony of equity share purchase agreement between Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and Chinese consortium, at the PSX Building here.

The finance minister said despite the hindrances created by some

political parties, the government would easily sail the bill through Parliament. “We can do it also through join session of the Parliament,” he

added.

Pakistani citizens, under the proposed law, would have to declare their

assets held abroad, and it would be very effective to check money

laundering in future.

He observed that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) issued 42,000 notices to the companies mostly in Karachi without due

consultation with the ministry of finance.

The finance minister asserted that the government is determined to put

the things in the right direction within legal framework.