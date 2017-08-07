Govt decides to release 80 per cent funds for subsidy on fertilizer: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

Sheikh Aftab Ahmed Monday informed the National Assembly that the

federal government had decided to release 80 per cent amount

specified for subsidy on fertilizer immediately.

Replying to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Imran Zafar

Leghari and others regarding non-payment of more than Rs 20 billion

subsidy on fertilizer to the manufactures of fertilizer, the

minister said the federal government had announced Rs 27.96 billion

subsidy on the fertilizer to the farmers across the country.

However, he said an amount of around Rs 6 billion could be

released as the provincial governments had requested to release the

funds after their clearness.

The minister said despite repeated reminders of the federal

government, the provincial governments did not give clearance

resulting stoppage of payments.

Later, in a meeting held on July 26, it was decided to release

80 per cent amount immediately to mitigate suffering of the farmers.

To a question, Aftab said that the federal government

announced policy for the whole country.

Meanwhile, responding to another Calling Attention Notice

raised by Asiya Naz Tanoli, Parliamentary Secretary for Capital

Administration and Development Division Maiza Hameed told that

currently, there were no college for visually impaired students in

the capital.

However, she said PC-1 would be moved on the suggestion of the

member to set up college for visual impaired students.

She said special institutions were working at primary and

secondary level for the blind and disable students.

Maiza said buses were provided to all such institutions to

give pick and drop facilities to special children under PM Education

Reforms Programme.

She said civil society had also been engaged to check eye

sight of all students and provide them free of cost glasses.