ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):The government has decided to reduce the prices of petroleum products by Rs.2 per litre, each for Petrol and Diesel.
The prices of Kerosene and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) will be reduced by Rs. 3 and Rs 5 per litre respectively,said a statement issued by Ministry of Finance here on Friday.
Govt decides to reduce prices of petroleum products by Rs.2 per litre
