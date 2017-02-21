Govt decides to increase incentive for promonting exports

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir said on Tuesday that the facility of GSP plus granted to Pakistan by European Union will remain intact till end of 2023.

Addressing a function at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said some elements are expressing undue apprehensions about the disruption of GSP Plus facility, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Minister asked Pakistani exporters to fully concentrate on enhancing their exports to the potential markets of EU countries.

He said the government has deputed thirteen commercial officers in various potential countries and the business community should remain in touch with them to avail their expertise.

Khurram Dastgir said Pakistan has inked Free Trade Agreements with China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Indonesia which are under-utilized. He said the business community should fully exploit these agreements.