Govt decides to decrease petroleum prices: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP):The caretaker government has decided to decrease the prices in petroleum products to provide relief to the people.

According to caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Petroleum Syed Ali Zafar, the government would bear the loss of Rs10 billion due to measures taken for reducing petroleum products.

The news channels quoted the minister that the decision was taken to provide relief to the masses. Sales tax on high speed diesel had been reduced by 31 to 24 percent, and on light diesel prices by 17 to 9 percent.

The decision would be implemented after midnight tonight (between Saturday and Sunday).