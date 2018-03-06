Govt to continue serving masses with dedication: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Mar 06 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said the government would continue
serving masses with dedication despite hue and cry of the
opposition.
“Provision of the best healthcare and educational facilities
to the people is among the top priorities of the Punjab
government and the use of information technology in education
sector has produced wonderful results,” he added.
In a statement issued here, the chief minister said, the
government’s efforts for increasing schools’ enrolment and
reducing the drop-out ratio had proved fruitful.
He said that outsourcing of schools had helped in improving
the quality of education added, this outsourcing model would
be further promoted. He said that teachers were the architects of
bright future of the country and giving them high social status
and respect and honour was their moral obligation.
He said that teachers’ training programmes would be continued
to improve overall quality of education, and the latest concepts
and educational models would be adopted for giving world-class
training to teachers.
The chief minister said that thousands of new classrooms
were being constructed in public sector schools across the
province. He said that Rs8 billion were being spent on repair
and maintenance of dilapidated school buildings.
Under the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) programme,
more than Rs15.5 billion had been distributed among the needy
but bright students as stipends.
The chief minister said that provision of high-quality
education to all children was the first priority of the Punjab
government and no child would remain deprived of its basic right
to education due to lack of resources.
