Govt to continue serving masses with dedication: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Mar 06 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said the government would continue

serving masses with dedication despite hue and cry of the

opposition.

“Provision of the best healthcare and educational facilities

to the people is among the top priorities of the Punjab

government and the use of information technology in education

sector has produced wonderful results,” he added.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said, the

government’s efforts for increasing schools’ enrolment and

reducing the drop-out ratio had proved fruitful.

He said that outsourcing of schools had helped in improving

the quality of education added, this outsourcing model would

be further promoted. He said that teachers were the architects of

bright future of the country and giving them high social status

and respect and honour was their moral obligation.

He said that teachers’ training programmes would be continued

to improve overall quality of education, and the latest concepts

and educational models would be adopted for giving world-class

training to teachers.

The chief minister said that thousands of new classrooms

were being constructed in public sector schools across the

province. He said that Rs8 billion were being spent on repair

and maintenance of dilapidated school buildings.

Under the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) programme,

more than Rs15.5 billion had been distributed among the needy

but bright students as stipends.

The chief minister said that provision of high-quality

education to all children was the first priority of the Punjab

government and no child would remain deprived of its basic right

to education due to lack of resources.