Govt considering inputs from stakeholders for upcoming budget: Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar

Wednesday said the government was making its budget preparations based on extensive consultations and inputs from all stakeholders, including representatives of IT and telecom sectors.

The minister was chairing a high-level meeting on matters related to IT and telecom sectors, a press statement said.

He said the proposals from the IT and telecom industries would be given due consideration during the finalization of the budget.

The finance minister said the government recognizes the importance of IT and telecom in the world today.

He emphasized that the government was undertaking measures for enhancing digital inclusion across Pakistan as a matter of priority.

On the occasion, Minister of State for IT & Telecom, Anusha Rahman Khan apprised the finance minister of taxation-related proposals from the IT and telecom industries.

She also briefed on the progress of the planned frequency spectrum auction.

Among others, the meeting was attended by finance secretary, secretary

IT & Telecom, chairman PTA, member (Telecom) at Ministry of IT and Telecom, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance.