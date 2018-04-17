Govt to consider banking sector budget proposals: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Miftah Ismail Tuesday assured the Pakistan Bankers Association (PBA) that the government would accord due consideration to the proposals of the banking sector for upcoming budget and accommodate them to the extent possible.

The advisor was talking to a PBA delegation during a meeting here. Minister of State for Finance Rana Mohammad Afzal and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Haroon Akhtar were also present on the occasion.

Miftah said banking was a vibrant sector and a key contributor to development of the economy, adding it had been playing an important role in promoting the cause of financial inclusion, besides providing financing to business community, industrial sector and for different commercial activities.

The government would fully encourage and facilitate the banks to keep playing this important role and also bring up new attractive packages and products for the customers.

On the occasion, the delegation members shared with the Adviser Finance their budget proposals concerning the banking sector.

Among others, the meeting was attended by representatives from SBP, NBP, MCB, Bank Albarka, Askari Bank, Faysal Bank, UBL, ABL, HBL, Bank Alhabib, Bank Alfalah, Soneri Bank, Meezan Bank, PBA and senior officials of the Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting.