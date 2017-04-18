Govt completing development projects without any discrimination: Ranjha

SARGODHA, Apr 18 (APP): Federal parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said on Tuesday the PML-N government was completing development schemes without any discrimination.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of gas supply scheme at Chak 19-NB, he said that people of Sargodha were grateful to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for releasing funds worth Rs 1.5 billion for the provision of electrify and gas to over 90 villages of NA-65.

Ranjha said that all mega development projects including gas supply, electrification, construction of mettled roads, provision of potable water, sewerage and drainage system would be completed by the end of 2017.

He said that due to positive steps taken by the government, the country had come out of all crises, adding that economy had strengthened, whereas the reserves of foreign exchange had also increased.

He urged the opposition parties to lend a hand to the prime minister in national building projects rather than baseless criticism on the government.

MPA Mehr Dastgir Luk, UC Chairman Malik Arshed Kuma and Malik Qasim Ali Tiwana also spoke on the occasion.