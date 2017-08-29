Govt completing development projects to raise living standard: Saira

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar says on Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is completing numerous development projects across the country to raise living standard of the people.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, she pointed out that the PML-N had set record of completing development projects with speed and transparency.

Minister said the government is also making strenuous efforts to overcome load-shedding, terrorism and extremism in the country.