Govt completes women mega projects of previous fiscal years

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government has successfully completed several projects for uplift of women folk in previous fiscal year.

According to available document, several mega projects have been completed while many are being completed which would help improving the life of women in the country.

It claimed that different skill development programmes had been started for girls and training institutes are being imparted technical education through the establishment of vocational training

centres.

Focus on technical and vocational education will not only improve the performance of working women but also increase national productivity.

It said that the government’s strategy to encourage women in getting job remained successful and due to conducive atmosphere the figure of working women has significantly increased.

It said that several projects initiated for women aimed at reducing income inequality to attenuate the degree of poverty by allocating a significant allocation of budgetary resources to implement various measures for uplift of women.

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is the most prominent programme to supplement the incomes of the poorest segments of the population. It has been used by the present government to reach out to the most deserving people of the country and women are the primary focus of this programme.

The number of beneficiaries has increased from 3.7 million in FY 2013 to 5.4 million at the end of March 2017. BISP’s annual disbursement increased from Rs 42.9 billion in FY2013 to Rs 115 billion in FY2017. The quarterly cash grant has also been gradually enhanced by the present government from Rs 3,000 per family in FY 2013 to Rs 4,834 in FY 2017.

Among beneficiaries, women segment is also in good number to avail the opportunities from BISP.

Similarly, Maternal and Child Health Programme Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Programme was initiated to improve women and children health conditions through better service delivery and supported health systems.

Mother and Child healthcare is one of the most important areas of public health in Pakistan. The programme aspires to provide better access to Mother and Child health and Family Planning services with provision of comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal Care services.

The government is well aware of the issue of high population growth and fertility rate and trying to overcome through different programmes like establishment of Family Welfare Centers (FWC), Reproductive Health Services Centres (RHSC), Regional Training Institutes and Mobile Services Unit.