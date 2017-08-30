Govt completes census process on merit: Abid Sher Ali

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Minister of State for Power Chaudhry

Abid Sher Ali has said that whole census process was completed on

merit and federal government endorses it.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, the minister

said that all figures of the census were accurate and the government

has fulfilled its responsibilities in this regard.

He said that personals of armed forces were also involved in

the process of census adding that no one should make it

controversial and must respect national institutions.

The minister rejected all allegations regarding census 2107

leveled by the opposition and said the government has completed

whole process transparently and as per merit.