Govt committee to meet TLP leadership on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said a high level committee comprising Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Religious Minister Sahibzada Noorul Haq Qadri, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and he himself would meet the leadership of Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on Thursday to inform them about the measures taken by the government against blasphemous caricatures competition in the Netherlands.

The minister, in a statement, said Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi would also inform the TLP leadership about his communication with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Fawad said every Muslim had same feelings against the blasphemous caricatures competition and unity among the Ummah was crucial to defend the sanctity of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

He stressed the need for evolving a comprehensive strategy to effectively and peacefully resolve the matter through dialogue.