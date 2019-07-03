ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the government was committed to upgrade the Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) to educate and make people aware through the dimension displays and dioramas.

Addressing the participants of 15-day International Training Workshop ‘Design, Survey and Analysis of Wildlife Populations, the minister said that majority of the people have no knowledge about the National History Museum.

Fawad said that the PMNH has preserved 700 years old teeth of elephant which belonged to Jhelum and the museum preserved natural history of Pakistan in terms of animals, plants, rocks, minerals and fossils.