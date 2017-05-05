Govt committed to transform all laws in Islamic perspective: Raja Zafarul Haq

WAH CANTT, May 5 (APP): Leader of the House in Senate, Raja

Zafar ul Haq Thursday said the government wants to transform all

its laws according to the teachings of Islam and the Parliament

had passed various laws in the light of the recommendations of

Council of Islamic Ideology.

He was addressing as chief guest at the concluding session

of two-day First International Conference on Contemporary Juristic

Issues (FICCJI) at HITEC university, Taxila.

He said the Islamic Ummah was today at the crossroads of history

and its high time that Muslim countries should compete with other

nations in all spheres of life.

He said such conferences would not only enhance interaction between

different universities but also enhance bilateral relations between different countries especially for solution of their problems.

Lauding the university for organizing the successful international conference, he said HITEC was playing the role of pioneer in this initiative urging other public and private sector institutions to follow such steps to provide a platform for addressing religious and social issues.

Raja Zafar ul Haq said Muslims had a golden history and Muslim scholar’s books on law, social sciences and health were taught in various European institutions and Faqqa had become an art at those times.

He urged for revival of such spirit again.

Heavy Industries Taxila Education City (HITEC) University Vice

Chancellor Brigadier (r) Qamar Zaman speaking on the occasion said during the two-day conference as many as 9 international scholars including four from Al-Azhar University Cairo, including Professor Dr. Mohamed Abdelhalim Omar Abdelrazek, Professor Dr. Shawky Ahmed Aboelanin Donia, Dr. Elsayed Hafez Khalil Elsakhawy, Dr. Ata Abdelatty Mohmmed (Mohmmed Moustafa) El-Sumbaty, one from UK and Oman attended the conference.

The speakers presented 25 papers in four areas including Economics,

health sciences, political and social issues prominent among them were religious status of DNA, mercy killing, inflation- its causes and remedies, the types of marriages in Islamic perspective, the limits of sectarian prejudice, abortion- its type and Islamic legal orders, the attributes of governance in Islam, the Islamic laws on debts, the limits of freedom of expression, the transplant of body organs and blood transfusion in Islamic perspective and responsibility of government for jihad.