Govt committed to social development of rural areas: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, Sept 15 (APP): Deputy Chairman Planning Commission,

Sartaj Aziz Friday said the government was committed to social

development of the country, especially in rural areas.

Addressing National Convention of LSOs 2017, the Deputy

Chairman said that the government was focussing on bringing

about prosperity and sustainable development in the country.

The National Convention with the theme of “Achieving

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by empowering communities”

was organized by Rural Supports Programme Network (RSPN) here.

Aziz said until the benefits of development are not

reached at the lower level, it was of no use.

He said Pakistan had set its own developmental goals

for social development as the government believed that

social development was its real target.

Meanwhile, Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme

(BISP) Marvi Memon said due to special interest taken by the

Prime Minister, the world was now witnessing the improvement

in Pakistan’s social sectors.

She said the government had included women in the development

process of the country.

She said Pakistan Muslim League (N) had helped in making

the new Pakistan where Parliament and women development are

given importance.

The Chairman RSPN said that RSP approach was based on the

assumption that even the poorest of the poor had the potential

to do something to improve their livelihood.

He said the success of RSPs depended on willingness of the

rural poor to get organized, presence of an honest and sincere

activist amongst them to lead the organization and thirdly a Support Organization of dedicated, honest and competent professionals,

guided by honorary Boards of Directors with unimpeachable integrity

for Social Guidance of the communities, endowed with resources from

government or donors.