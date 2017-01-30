Govt committed to serve, empower people: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Monday said all the development and welfare

schemes of the present government were aimed at serving the

people of Pakistan and putting the country on the track to

realize its fullest potential.

The prime minister said this while talking to

MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana who called on him at the PM

House.

The prime minister said the foremost principle of the

present government’s policies was to serve and empower the

people, and parliamentarians should maintain an active liaison

with people of their respective constituencies in view to

obtain their valued input and feedback.

He said apart from improving the law and order, enhancing connectivity networks and investing heavily in the power sector of the country; due focus was given to the crucially important health and education sector as well.

Ghulam Bibi Bharwana said the overall security situation in the country had improved significantly which paved the way for achieving economic stability, under the leadership of the prime minister.

She said connectivity projects in the width and

breadth of the country along with intense investments in the

power sector would further improve the economic situation of

the country.

She also apprised the prime minister on issues pertaining to various welfare and uplift schemes in her constituency.