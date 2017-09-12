Govt committed to revolutionize lives of people: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
on Tuesday said the PML(N) government was committed from day one to revolutionize the lives of our people socially and economically.
The government initiated massive infrastructure development
projects across the length and breadth of the country which were
historically unprecedented, he added.
The Prime Minister was talking to a delegation of PML(N) MNAs
from Gujranwala Division, that called on him here at the PM Office.
Developmental projects and matters pertaining to the
respective constituencies of MNAs were discussed during the meeting.
The Prime Minister said that people have just begun to reap
the benefits of these initiatives, and these endeavors will result
in a developed and prosperous Pakistan in days ahead.
He urged the parliamentarians to ensure timely completion of
public welfare projects and schemes to fulfill their commitments to
the people. The parliamentarians should remain in constant contact
with the people and address their issues, he added.
Defense Minister Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister for
National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar, Minister of State for
Law and Justice Usman Ibrahim, Minister of State for Ports and
Shipping Ch. Jaffar Iqbal, MNAs Ch. Mahmood Bashir Virk, Mian Tariq
Mehmood, Rana Umer Nazir Khan, Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Justice (R)
Iftikhar Ahmad Cheema, Mian Shahid Hussain Khan Bhatti, Ch. Abid
Raza, Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar, Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Ch. Armaghan Subhani,
Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan, Syed Iftikhar Ul Hassan, Zahid Hamid, Mian
Muhammad Rasheed, Ms. Shazia Sohail Mir, Mrs. Romina Khurshid Alam
and Mrs. Phyllis Azeem were present during the meeting.
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad was also
present during the meeting.
