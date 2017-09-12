Govt committed to revolutionize lives of people: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

on Tuesday said the PML(N) government was committed from day one to revolutionize the lives of our people socially and economically.

The government initiated massive infrastructure development

projects across the length and breadth of the country which were

historically unprecedented, he added.

The Prime Minister was talking to a delegation of PML(N) MNAs

from Gujranwala Division, that called on him here at the PM Office.

Developmental projects and matters pertaining to the

respective constituencies of MNAs were discussed during the meeting.

The Prime Minister said that people have just begun to reap

the benefits of these initiatives, and these endeavors will result

in a developed and prosperous Pakistan in days ahead.

He urged the parliamentarians to ensure timely completion of

public welfare projects and schemes to fulfill their commitments to

the people. The parliamentarians should remain in constant contact

with the people and address their issues, he added.

Defense Minister Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister for

National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar, Minister of State for

Law and Justice Usman Ibrahim, Minister of State for Ports and

Shipping Ch. Jaffar Iqbal, MNAs Ch. Mahmood Bashir Virk, Mian Tariq

Mehmood, Rana Umer Nazir Khan, Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Justice (R)

Iftikhar Ahmad Cheema, Mian Shahid Hussain Khan Bhatti, Ch. Abid

Raza, Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar, Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Ch. Armaghan Subhani,

Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan, Syed Iftikhar Ul Hassan, Zahid Hamid, Mian

Muhammad Rasheed, Ms. Shazia Sohail Mir, Mrs. Romina Khurshid Alam

and Mrs. Phyllis Azeem were present during the meeting.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad was also

present during the meeting.