Gov’t committed to resolve industrial sector issues on priority: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj

Aziz Wednesday said that the federal government is committed to take up

on priority the problems faced by the local industry and manufacturing

sector in the country.

The government is also taking appropriate measures to boost up

industrial sector in the country, he said while talking to the delegation

of Lahore Chamber and Industry headed by Tahir Javed, President LCCI.

The meeting discussed various proposals to address issues faced by

the local industry in Pakistan.

Sartaj Aziz said that the government had always believed to solve

these issues considering proposals envisaged by and taking on board the stakeholders of the relevant sector.

The Deputy Chairman further maintained that there was a dire need to

promote competitiveness and ensure quality of products following globally acknowledged standards of manufacturing and pricing.

Sartaj Aziz said that for the first time during the last decade the

government brought loadshedding of the industrial sector to zero level.

“The basic purpose behind this initiative was to revive our ailing

industry and boost up industrial production to compete the contemporary world,” he said.

He said that the government was completely aware of the problems

faced by different sectors but at the same time it was responsibility

of our industry to bring innovation to ensure competitive edge to stay

on par with the rest of the world.

The deputy chairman informed the delegation that the government was

taking appropriate measures to increase exports and help the industry to reduce production cost.

Similarly, the government is also focusing on the services sector

which would ultimately result in boosting economic growth rate.

He said special focus on services sector is being paid to increase

economic growth. Value edition in all sectors, including agriculture,

can increase demand for domestic products. He said that focus on productivity, quality, and innovation could bring more value and open

up vista of opportunities for Pakistani industry with increased global

access to our products.

He maintained that the government was planning to establish export

processing zones under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework that would enable right estimation of demand of our products, increase

in industrial products and timely access to the targetted market.

Sartaj Aziz said that modernization of communication, road networks

and railway infrastructure would not only ensure better and fast transportation of industrial products and the raw material but it would

also minimize final cost of the end products.