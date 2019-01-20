Govt committed to put country on path of development: Amin

ATTOCK, Jan 20 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Sunday said the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to put the country on the right track of development and prosperity.

As per the party manifesto, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking steps to root out the menace of corruption from the country and the corrupt would be brought to justice at all costs, he said while addressing public gatherings in Boota and Bahtar villages.

Malik Amin said provision of basic facilities was being ensured to people and for the purpose all the heads of the civic departments had been issued directives.

He said the world was now reposing confidence in the present Pakistani leadership because of their honesty and it was evident from the fact that foreign investors were coming here. Recently, the head of international firm Cargill had pledged to invest $200 million in Pakistan, he added.

Earlier Malik Amin Aslam inaugurated gas supply to the village Boota, which will benefit around 100 families. He also listened to public complaints and issued orders to the officials concerned for their redressal.