RAWALPINDI, Jan 26 (APP):Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said the government is committed to providing inexpensive and prompt justice to citizens at their doorstep.
He said this while inaugurating a law chamber in Yadgar-e-Shuhada Block here on Saturday.
Govt committed to providing prompt justice: Sarwar Khan
RAWALPINDI, Jan 26 (APP):Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said the government is committed to providing inexpensive and prompt justice to citizens at their doorstep.