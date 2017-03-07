Govt committed to provide quality healthcare facilities to underdeveloped areas: President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said that the government was committed to provide quality healthcare facilities particularly to the people of far flung and underdeveloped areas of the country.

The president said this while addressing the 2nd Convocation of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) at Convention Centre here.

Minister of State for CADD Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

The president said that non-availability of medical facilities in marginalized and far flung areas of the country was a serious issue due to the shortage of health infrastructure and unwillingness on part of doctors to serve in remote areas for lack of incentives.

He underscored that the government was undertaking measures to improve healthcare apparatus and facilities and was considering to offer special package to doctors to induce them to serve in far flung areas.

President Mamnoon said that besides the government, it was also the responsibility of private sector to play its role in improving healthcare facilities in the country.

He urged medical institutions to benefit from research of eminent international institutions and aid the government in reforming the health sector.

The president said that medicine was a sacred profession and called upon doctors and medical practitioners to serve the humanity with honesty and dedication.

He noted that due to lack of awareness on hygiene principles and irregular eating patterns, new medical challenges and diseases were emerging.

He called for launching public awareness campaign to impress upon the importance and significance of hygienic principles adding that doctors and civil society could play an important role in this regard.

He also stressed the need to further improve nursing profession.

Congratulating the students on successful completion of their degrees, President Mamnoon urged them to keep working hard and serve their country and nation with sincerity and dedication upon entering the practical life.

He advised the students to always respect their parents and teachers as it was because of their prayers and sacrifices that they had been able to attain the success.

The president said that corruption stunted the economic growth of the country and underlined the need for collective efforts to eliminate this menace.

He hoped that upon completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan would emerge as the most important country in the region.

He said that highly qualified faculty was must for imparting quality education and called for regular training of teachers to hone their skills.

The president appreciated the SZABMU for imparting quality medical education to students and commended its research activates particularly with regard to Thalassemia and solar diseases.

He also lauded that the medical university was pursuing its goal of maintaining high standard of academic excellence and hoped that it would continue to progress and bring good name to the country.

Vice Chancellor SZABMU Dr. Javed Akram also addressed the ceremony.