Govt committed to provide better education facilities to people at doorsteps: Aftab

ATTOCK, June 17 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh

Aftab Ahmad on Saturday said the government was committed to provide better education facilities to the people close to their doorsteps and its ample proof was the approval for setting up a medical college for Attock.

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony here at Government Higher

Secondary School, he said formal approval and funds had been allocated

by the Punjab chief minister for the construction of medical college.

He said that launching of a competition in extra-curricular activities

by the Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was a praiseworthy step as this would further enhance the abilities of the students and bring out their hidden qualities.

Only education can guarantee development and Federal and Provincial

governments were taking every step to facilitate youth to seek education,

he added.

Later, the minister gave away commendation certificates and cash

prizes to the position holder students.