Govt committed to provide better education facilities to people at doorsteps: Aftab

ATTOCK, June 17 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh
Aftab Ahmad on Saturday said the government was committed to provide better education facilities to the people close to their doorsteps and its ample proof was the approval for setting up a medical college for Attock.
Addressing a prize distribution ceremony here at Government Higher
Secondary School, he said formal approval and funds had been allocated
by the Punjab chief minister for the construction of medical college.
He said that launching of a competition in extra-curricular activities
by the Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was a praiseworthy step as this would further enhance the abilities of the students and bring out their hidden qualities.
Only education can guarantee development and Federal and Provincial
governments were taking every step to facilitate youth to seek education,
he added.
Later, the minister gave away commendation certificates and cash
prizes to the position holder students.