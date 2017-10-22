Govt committed to provide basic facilities to masses: Aftab

ATTOCK, Oct 22 (APP)::Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that the government

is committed to provide basic facilities to masses and billions of rupees were being spent in this regard.

Talking to media at his residence on Sunday, he said that a letter for relaxation in policy for admission in MSc Physics in Govt Boys College Attock has been forwarded to concerned authorities and hoped that desired reply will be received soon.

While talking about the problems faced by the lady health workers which included stoppage of salaries and disgraceful attitude of their Incharge doctor, the Minister said that he would order CEO Health to resolve the issues.

Afatab said that PML-N believes in serving the people and efforts are being made in this regard, adding that departments are bound to serve people in a respectable manner.