Govt committed to protect human rights, promote rights of minorities: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the government was firmly committed to protect human rights and promote rights of minorities as well as marginalized sections of society.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting on GSP-Plus (Generalized System of Preferences) here.

The prime minister said ensuring and safeguarding human rights was major plank of Islam and was also enshrined in the country’s Constitution.

Minister for Human Rights, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Minister of State for Interior, Advisor on Commerce and senior officials attend the meeting.

The prime minister was briefed on the progress made towards anti-torture, restricting death penalty, combating domestic violence and other human rights related issues.