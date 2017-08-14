ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): State Minister for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry
on Monday reiterated the government’s resolve to introduce
model education system to tackle the needs of modern era.
Addressing the national flag hoisting ceremony at National
Institution of Special Education on the eve of 70th Independence Day
of the motherland here Monday, he said there was no dearth of talent in
the country.
The minister informed that five busses worth Rs.35 million
were granted to the special children and under the prime minister
educational reforms programme, upgradation work worth of Rs. 100
had also been initiated for such institutions.
Educational system of the capital would be the model system for
provinces and I hope that the provinces would follow it, Tariq Fazal
Chuadhry added.
He expressed determination that the incumbent government would
eliminate illiteracy, poverty, load shedding and terrorism from the
country.
The minister said from last seventeen years Pakistan had
gained a prominent position in Islamic countries as it was the only
nuclear power Islamic country.
Later, the Special Children performed on national anthem and
national songs in Dactylogi along with other children who had come from
different intuitions.
Govt committed to introduce model education system in country: Tariq
