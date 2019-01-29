ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the government was committed to improving Ease of Doing Business (EODB) and providing business friendly environment to the business community.
He was talking to Senior Research Manager IBM Kenya Dr Charity Wayua, who called on him here.
Govt committed to improving EODB: PM
