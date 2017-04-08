Govt committed to improve medical education: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, April 8 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Saturday said that incumbent government was committed to improve medical education and efforts are being made to educate and train medical students in accordance with highest professional standards.

He was the chief guest in International Conference on Health Professions Education and Research held at Khyber Medical University.

The conference was attended by Vice Chancellor of KMU, Prof. Dr

Hafizullah, Principal Khyber College of Dentistry Prof. Dr Ghulam Rasool, specialist doctors and medical students.

KMU deserves appreciation for its meaningful efforts in introducing

innovations and excellence in teaching, learning, curricular, and

assessment strategies, governor said.

He said that teachers, doctors and researchers should emphasize on

sharing international research adding international conference would

provide professionals and students to enhance their abilities through exchange of knowledge.