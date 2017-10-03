Govt committed to implement Textile policy 2014-19

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): The government was committed to
implement Textile Policy 2014-19 in its letter and spirit for
economic growth besides benefiting the exporters and the sector.
The Ministry of Commerce and Textile has assured timely
payments, through Prime Minister “Trade Enhancement Package”, of Rs
162 billion to the textile sector by June 2018 to enhance the
country’s exports, senior official of Ministry of commerce and
textile told APP here on Tuesday.
“We had paid Rs. 9 billion out of total Rs. 15 billion for
last fiscal in shape of duties draw back to textile sector,” he said.
The government has accorded priority to the textile sector and
helped it to gain competitiveness in order to enhance the country’s
exports, he said.
“We want to revive confidence of the textile sector through
trade enhancement package.”, he remarked.
Replying to a question, he said the government had planned to
expand coverage areas of the Trade Enhancement Package to remaining
industrial sectors including pharmaceutical.
“We are committed to provide an enabling environment for the
industrial sector,” he said.
The official said through this package cost of doing
business would come down in the country.
He said the ministry had started a training programme for
cotton growers about pest control and crop management to enhance the
cash crop output in the country.
About 5,000 progressive farmers and workers of field extension
departments of the provincial agriculture departments had been trained
initially about the pest control and crop management, he said.
Replying to a question, he said, “We introduced 16 new
varieties in cotton for enhancing the production and growth of
textile sector.”
