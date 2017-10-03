Govt committed to implement Textile policy 2014-19

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): The government was committed to

implement Textile Policy 2014-19 in its letter and spirit for

economic growth besides benefiting the exporters and the sector.

The Ministry of Commerce and Textile has assured timely

payments, through Prime Minister “Trade Enhancement Package”, of Rs

162 billion to the textile sector by June 2018 to enhance the

country’s exports, senior official of Ministry of commerce and

textile told APP here on Tuesday.

“We had paid Rs. 9 billion out of total Rs. 15 billion for

last fiscal in shape of duties draw back to textile sector,” he said.

The government has accorded priority to the textile sector and

helped it to gain competitiveness in order to enhance the country’s

exports, he said.

“We want to revive confidence of the textile sector through

trade enhancement package.”, he remarked.

Replying to a question, he said the government had planned to

expand coverage areas of the Trade Enhancement Package to remaining

industrial sectors including pharmaceutical.

“We are committed to provide an enabling environment for the

industrial sector,” he said.

The official said through this package cost of doing

business would come down in the country.

He said the ministry had started a training programme for

cotton growers about pest control and crop management to enhance the

cash crop output in the country.

About 5,000 progressive farmers and workers of field extension

departments of the provincial agriculture departments had been trained

initially about the pest control and crop management, he said.

Replying to a question, he said, “We introduced 16 new

varieties in cotton for enhancing the production and growth of

textile sector.”