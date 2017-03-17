Govt committed to fair, credible census: Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD Mar 17 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice Zahid
Hamid Friday reiterated resolve of the government to make the
ongoing census fair, transparent and credible in collaboration with
provincial governments.
“It is our collective effort to make this exercise a success
as it is being held after 19 years so the census may help us better
formulate our future policies,” he said in response to different
points raised by members in the Senate.
He said it is privilege of the PML N government to hold census
once again after a marathon exercise of 1998 and ‘it would be our
endeavor that its accuracy is ensured at every cost. We should do a
census that is acknowledged world wide.’
He said the methodology laid down by the government was
discussed threadbare at committees level and in collaboration with
representatives of the provincial government.
“Therefore, the form devised for the purpose was approved by all stakeholders prior to its final approval by the cabinet.”
The minister said if any thing is left over in this form, it
may be addressed as he informed the House that census would held in
FATA agencies in the second due to displaced persons as mentioned by
members in their speeches.
He said more columns about disabled male, female and
transgender while vigilance cells have been established at division
and district level to look into any anomalies by enumerators or
complained by the citizens.
He said 52.4 million forms were printed for census and it is
ensured that data is collected responsibly as both the enumerators
and the military personnel are collecting data separately that is
compared later to avoid any mistakes or wrong calculations.
During the course of discussion, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani
commented that a ‘Point Minister’ be nominated to respond points to
be raised on census as it is an ongoing exercise and shall continue
for a specific period. “In case the House is not in session, these
issues would be taken up at Business Advisory Committee.”
Leader of the Opposition, Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan proposed to
make available a carbon copy of the enumeration form to the
concerned family.
Leader of the House, Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq said the points
raised by the members in previous sessions have been sent to the
Prime Minister as he stated that until a Point Minister is not
deputed, Law Minister would continue replying to points of the
members.
Senators Sherry Rehman, Ateeq Sheikh, Taj Haider and Rehman
Malik pointed out the issues like enumeration of people with
disabilities, separate data for families living in the same
building, ensure accurate blocks, use ink for reporting data on
forms and provision of duplicate form to families concerned be
addressed immediately as any discrepancies shall harm the
credibility of census.
Since, the matter was also raised on an adjournment motion,
the Chairman asked Senator Sherry Rehman to withdraw the motion as
the matter was to be discussed by majority of members including
those who were not movers of the motion. So, the motion was
withdrawn and the issue would continue to be discussed by members as and when any situation arises.
Govt committed to fair, credible census: Zahid Hamid
