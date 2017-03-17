Govt committed to fair, credible census: Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD Mar 17 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice Zahid

Hamid Friday reiterated resolve of the government to make the

ongoing census fair, transparent and credible in collaboration with

provincial governments.

“It is our collective effort to make this exercise a success

as it is being held after 19 years so the census may help us better

formulate our future policies,” he said in response to different

points raised by members in the Senate.

He said it is privilege of the PML N government to hold census

once again after a marathon exercise of 1998 and ‘it would be our

endeavor that its accuracy is ensured at every cost. We should do a

census that is acknowledged world wide.’

He said the methodology laid down by the government was

discussed threadbare at committees level and in collaboration with

representatives of the provincial government.

“Therefore, the form devised for the purpose was approved by all stakeholders prior to its final approval by the cabinet.”

The minister said if any thing is left over in this form, it

may be addressed as he informed the House that census would held in

FATA agencies in the second due to displaced persons as mentioned by

members in their speeches.

He said more columns about disabled male, female and

transgender while vigilance cells have been established at division

and district level to look into any anomalies by enumerators or

complained by the citizens.

He said 52.4 million forms were printed for census and it is

ensured that data is collected responsibly as both the enumerators

and the military personnel are collecting data separately that is

compared later to avoid any mistakes or wrong calculations.

During the course of discussion, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani

commented that a ‘Point Minister’ be nominated to respond points to

be raised on census as it is an ongoing exercise and shall continue

for a specific period. “In case the House is not in session, these

issues would be taken up at Business Advisory Committee.”

Leader of the Opposition, Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan proposed to

make available a carbon copy of the enumeration form to the

concerned family.

Leader of the House, Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq said the points

raised by the members in previous sessions have been sent to the

Prime Minister as he stated that until a Point Minister is not

deputed, Law Minister would continue replying to points of the

members.

Senators Sherry Rehman, Ateeq Sheikh, Taj Haider and Rehman

Malik pointed out the issues like enumeration of people with

disabilities, separate data for families living in the same

building, ensure accurate blocks, use ink for reporting data on

forms and provision of duplicate form to families concerned be

addressed immediately as any discrepancies shall harm the

credibility of census.

Since, the matter was also raised on an adjournment motion,

the Chairman asked Senator Sherry Rehman to withdraw the motion as

the matter was to be discussed by majority of members including

those who were not movers of the motion. So, the motion was

withdrawn and the issue would continue to be discussed by members as and when any situation arises.