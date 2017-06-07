Govt committed to facilitate foreign investors, provide conducive environment: BoI

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): Board of Investment (BoI) Wednesday said

the government is committed to facilitate the foreign investors and provide them conducive environment according to the international standards.

“We are focusing on tax reforms and would take further steps

to ease payment of taxes mechanism for the local and foreign

investors,” spokesman of the BoI Shah Jahan Shah talking to APP said.

Business environment could be improved further by giving

consideration to 70 withholding provision of taxes, including clause

(72-B), part IV second schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance, he said.

He said an effective system of taxation helped in formalizing

the economy, encourages economic growth, shapes political cohesion

between tiers of the government and results in increase in social

sector service delivery.

He stressed that there was dire need to reform the taxation

regime particularly reducing the administrative burden on tax payers

through merging and addressing the multiplicity of taxes, tax

payments and tax collecting agencies.

Shah Jahan Shah said in Pakistan, tax payment was taking more

time and also administrative burden as compared to high income

Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)

countries.

He said the business community had demanded inexpensive supply

of energy – electricity and gas for generating more business

activity and growth in the country.

He said foreign investors were keen to invest in various

sectors of economy in the country.

Shah Jahan said a total of seven Special Economic Zone (SEZs)

cells had been approved for facilitating the investors through one

window operation to provide them facility at one place.

“SEZs investors would get the facility for plant and machinery

import without customs duty in all four provinces of the country,”

he added