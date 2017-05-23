Govt committed to ensure universal health coverage: Saira

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Minister for National Health Services,

Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar Tuesday said Pakistan was committed to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ensuring universal health coverage in the country.

Addressing the opening session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva,

the minister said under the leadership of prime minister, a landmark Prime Minister National Health Programme to provide quality health services to the poorest of poor was launched and is being successfully implemented in phases across the country, a fax message received here Tuesday from Geneva said.

She said under the programme so far over one million families in

the country have been provided top quality treatment against various major ailments.

“Our National Health Vision is a key policy achievement after adoption

of SDGs providing an enabling framework to address critical health challenges including communicable and non communicable diseases, maternal and child health issues and malnutrition.

She said Pakistan has made tremendous progress in stopping

transmission of polio virus with the lowest ever case count reported in the history of the campaign.

She added 20 cases in 2016 and two cases so far this year was major

progress.

She said Prime Minister’s National Health Programme as a unique

model for providing universal health coverage won appreciation at the World Health Assembly.