Govt committed to ensure protection, promotion of women rights: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Nov 05 (APP):Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said the government is committed to ensure protection and promotion of women rights as envisaged under the constitution as well as international commitments
by adopting all possible measures.
