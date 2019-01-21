Govt committed to ensure basic rights of citizens: Mazari

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Monday said the government was committed to ensure the basic rights of citizens in pursuance to the Constitution and international commitments.

She expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation led by United Nations General Assembly President Ms Maria Fernanda Espinosa. Besides Pakistan’s Representative to the United Nations Dr MalihaLodhi, Secretary Human Rights Ministry Rabiya Javeri Agha, Joint Secretary Azam Khan and other high officials of ministry were also present in the meeting, a press release said.