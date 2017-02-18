Govt committed to end terrorism: Ehsan Iqbal

SIALKOT, Feb 18 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning

and Development Ch Ehsan Iqbal on Saturday said the government

was committed to weed out terrorism, militancy and extremism

from the country with an active support of the masses.

Talking to the newsmen during his visit to Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) Sialkot, he saluted the armed forces of Pakistan and other law enforcing agencies for fighting against terrorism.

He said: “The nation stands united against terrorism and is ready to sacrifices even their lives while battling against terrorism shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces”.

The minister said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a gate of prosperity and goodluck for the country and the nation which would bring about an economic revolution. “Pakistan is emerging as one of the most rapidly growing economies,” the minister added.

He said the PML-N government had put the country on the way to socio-economic development.

The minister highly hailed academic performance of the KMSMC Sialkot and asked medical students to devote their full energies and capabilities with devotion and dedication to serve the ailing humanity.

Principal KMSMC Sialkot Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhary and faculty members were also present.

