Govt committed to depoliticize police department: Chouhan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Thursday reiterated the commitment of newly elected government to depoliticize police department for eliminating corruption and ensuring improved administrative system.

“During the five years tenure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has introduced massive reforms in police department and no one can point out a single allegation against the government in this regard”, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chouhan said while talking to private news channel.

He said the previous Pakistan Muslim Nawaz led government manipulated the police department and used it as a right hand just for their wrong actions however incumbent Prime Minister, Imran Khan is committed to bring positive reforms in police department following the same practice his government has done in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Even the opposition has not raised any allegation against Imran Khan’s direct involvement in the department, he added.

Chuohan was of the view that PTI has made an example of good governance during its tenure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through introducing reforms in police department and now is committed to implement the same strategy in Punjab province.

Responding to a question regarding District Police Officer(DPO) Rizwan Gondal suspension, he said his previous official record was not good which was the reason of his suspension. His suspension was purely inter-departmental decision as briefed by Inspector General(IG) on media and there is not any involvement of Punjab Chief Minister and government and an inquiry committee headed by Inspector General has also been formed over the matter.