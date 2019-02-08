Govt committed to de-politicize, insulate bureaucracy: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the government was committed to depoliticize and insulate the bureaucracy from all kinds of political pressures as it had been heavily politicized during past ten years.

Chairing a meeting of Task Force on Civil Service Reforms, the prime minister said that the government was resolved to undertake structural reforms in bureaucracy to make it efficient and responsive to the needs of time, a PM Office statement said.