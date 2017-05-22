Govt committed to create new jobs for youth: minister

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said the government is committed to create new jobs for the youth through various development projects.
Addressing a ceremony at Gujranwala on Monday, he said the Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif laid foundation of peaceful and prosperous Pakistan despite conspiracies hatched by some anti-state elements.
The Minister said the people have already rejected such elements in by-elections and in local body’s polls.
