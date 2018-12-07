Govt committed to constructing water reservoirs, improving water management: PM

APP79-07 ISLAMABAD: December 07 - Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda and Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen. (Retd) Muzamil Hussain called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office. APP

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the government was committed to constructing water reservoirs and improving water management in the country by involving all the stakeholders in order to make utmost use of the precious resource of water.
“Building dams is a national cause, therefore, the whole nation should come forth and play an active role for it,” he said.