ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the government was committed to constructing water reservoirs and improving water management in the country by involving all the stakeholders in order to make utmost use of the precious resource of water.
“Building dams is a national cause, therefore, the whole nation should come forth and play an active role for it,” he said.
Govt committed to constructing water reservoirs, improving water management: PM
ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the government was committed to constructing water reservoirs and improving water management in the country by involving all the stakeholders in order to make utmost use of the precious resource of water.