Govt committed to attain Universal Health Coverage: Saira

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Minister for National Health Services,

Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar has said that the government recognizing the right of every individual to access health care was fully committed to attain Universal Health Coverage.

Addressing the Commonwealth Health Ministers meeting at the World Health

Assembly in Geneva, the minister said that since taking office in 2013, the Prime Minister accorded the highest priority to ensuring access of quality health care to all with special focus on the poorest of the poor.

She said Pakistan recognizes the importance of health security as a

bridge to peace and sustainability, and the role that leveraging the nationally representative database of poor families in the country, says a fax message received here Monday from Geneva.

She added the federal government has launched the Prime Minister’s

National Health Programme, with an aim to prevent 100 million population from catastrophic health expenditures across the country in a phased manner.

Thousands of patients across the country have benefitted from free

quality treatment provided under this program from both public and private sector health facilities for a range of ailments that require hospitalization.

With strong political commitment for Universal Health Coverage

reforms,the government of Pakistan continued to strive to ensure effective health financing for its population in a reformed health sector.

She said that he health sector can play in strengthening global security, including preparedness and response to public health threats and disasters.

All political parties in Pakistan have recently ratified

Sustainable Development Goals as the National Development Agenda and have endorsed the target for Universal Health Coverage.

She said that federal and provincial governments have lately committed

to enhancing public health spending by endorsing the National Vision 2025 and the National Health Vision 2016-25.