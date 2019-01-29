Govt committed for providing optimum facilities to Pakistani expats

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Special Assistance to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Bukhari Tuesday reiterated his firm resolve to provide optimum facilities to overseas Pakistani and imparting modern education to their children.

Talking to students and faculty of Shaikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistan School, Dubai, he said the prime minister had tasked him to provide optimum facilities to overseas Pakistanis and he would work hard to achieve the goal, a message received here said.

Zulfi met with students and visited class rooms. Students asked him to update laboratory and syllabus.

He assured raising the issue with relevant quarters.

Principal of the school apprised the special assistance regarding financial crunch being endured by the school.

Bukhari promised raising the issue to authorities concerned and assured providing financial assistance to the school.

He assured students that their requests for lab and syllabus update would be forwarded to relevant quarters.