ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Secretary Ministry of Information Technology Maroof Afzal said that the present government was truly committed for promotion of information technology in the country as the country would have to steer towards development and prosperity through information technology.
Speaking at IT export award distribution ceremony of different IT companies held here Wednesday, he said government has very optimistic approach for development of IT sector in Pakistan and trying their best to provide space to IT companies.
Govt committed for promotion of IT: Secretary MOIT
