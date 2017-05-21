Govt cognizant of need to boost country’s exports: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP): Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad
Ishaq Dar said on Sunday that the government was fully cognizant of
the need to boost the country’s exports in order to achieve higher, sustainable and inclusive export-led Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
growth.
He was chairing a preparatory meeting for the upcoming budget
for FY 2017-18 here at the Ministry of Finance, a press release
said.
The Secretary Commerce presented budget and tax related proposals
for the trade and commerce sector to the finance minister, based on consultations he had held with representatives of various industries
and exporters.
The minister said the proposals would be accorded due consideration
in the budget preparations. He said that the government announced the
Prime Minister’s Package of Incentives for Exporters worth Rs 180 billion earlier this year.
The Secretary Commerce informed the minister that the incentives
provided under the Prime Minister’s package were having a positive impact, and the export figures had shown a noticeable improvement in recent
months as a result of that.
The minister stated that Pakistan achieved 5.28% GDP growth during
FY 2016-17, which was a ten-year high, and the target for FY 2017-18
was 6% GDP growth.
He also reviewed the tax and relief measures to be announced in the
forthcoming budget. He said improving the well-being of general public
and addressing their needs was the utmost priority of the government in
the budget.
He instructed officials of the Ministry of Finance and Federal Board
of Revenue (FBR) to complete the budget work as early as possible
according to the prescribed timelines.
Finance Secretary, Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD),
Secretary Commerce, Chairman FBR and senior officials of Ministry of Finance, FBR and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) attended the meeting.
