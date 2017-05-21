Govt carried out record development projects: Saad

LAHORE, May 21 (APP): Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique Sunday said record development projects had already been executed by the PML-N government and political opponents could not hamper the journey of progress and prosperity.

Addressing several corner meetings in his constituency NA-125 here, he said all local and national parties got an opportunity to rule the country in the past but these parties and dictatorships failed due to corruption and incapability.

He said more than 90 per cent schools of NA-125 were enjoying basic facilities, and massive construction work of streets and sewerage had been carried out in the constituency.

“A network of parks has been established in the area and work on Bab-e-Pakistan will start in the current year,” he added.

The minister said 14-years of Musharraf and Zardari rule did push the country to 28 years back, adding Sindh had been facing troubles due for the last 10 years.

He alleged negative politics, inability and bad governance of PTI chairman Imran and his team did damage Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

“Sindh and the KP governments did not try to produce even an single unit of electricity during the last four years,” he said.

On the other hand, the federal and Punjab governments did their best to overcome energy crisis, he added.

He said national foreign exchange reserves were at their highest point in the national history.

He said great project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would ensure prosperity and progress in the country.

The minister said terrorists and terrorism had been eliminated while peace in Karachi had also been restored with the efforts of the federal government and other national institutions.

He expressed his determination that conspiracies of opponents could not bar the PML-N from working in favour of the national interests.