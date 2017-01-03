Govt aware of kidnapping of Pak youth on board Turkish vessel: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP): The government of Pakistan is aware of the

media reports regarding kidnapping of Pakistani young men on a Turkish vessel for ransom, the Foreign Office spokesman said here Tuesday.

The spokesman, in a statement, said the diplomatic missions of

Pakistan in Ankara and Istanbul had taken necessary measures to apprise the Turkish authorities, who were extending cooperation.

“We are in touch with concerned quarters in Pakistan to gather

further details in the matter with the view to address the issue,” he

said.