Govt awards 2500 laptops to AIOU’s students

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Government has awarded 2500 laptops
to PhD, M.Phil and MS students of Allama Iqbal Open University
(AIOU) under the Prime Minister’s youth scheme.
The scheme is being implemented on country-wide basis in
accordance with the criteria, set by the Higher Education Commission
(HEC), said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while
presiding over a laptops’ distribution ceremony, said a press
release here Sunday.
At first stage, students of Rawalpindi and Islamabad received
the award and later the distribution took place among the students
of Multan, AJK and Lahore.
The students of Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi and Gilgit will also
receive the same this month.
It was the third consecutive phase that University’s students
were included in PM’s scheme. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui reiterated his
pledge to develop the University as a Center of research-based
activities.
He appreciated the hard work of the students, stating that
they desired the honour. The University, he said received
spectacular distinction among the country’s educational institutions
in term of enrollment that reached to 1.3 million, among those 56
percent are females, mostly belonged to remote regions.
Dr. Shahid Siddiqui shared with the laptops’ recipients the
University’s academic achievements in the recent years, particularly
developing it as research-based institution. They have published
twelve brand new journals and arranged twenty-one national and
international conferences during last two and half years.
Special focus was also laid on professional development,
students’ support system and revision of curriculum. Qualitative
improvement was brought about in admission, examination and books’
mailing system.
He also apprised the students about community’s welfare
projects undertaken in the recent years that included provision of
free education to all categories of disabled, prisoners and drop-out
students.
He hoped that the laptops will help them to undertake
innovative and applied research work to serve the society. The
ceremony was also addressed by Director Regional Affairs Dr. Arif
Saleem Arif and Director Students’ advisory services Rana Tariq
Javed.
