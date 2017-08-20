Govt awards 2500 laptops to AIOU’s students

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Government has awarded 2500 laptops

to PhD, M.Phil and MS students of Allama Iqbal Open University

(AIOU) under the Prime Minister’s youth scheme.

The scheme is being implemented on country-wide basis in

accordance with the criteria, set by the Higher Education Commission

(HEC), said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while

presiding over a laptops’ distribution ceremony, said a press

release here Sunday.

At first stage, students of Rawalpindi and Islamabad received

the award and later the distribution took place among the students

of Multan, AJK and Lahore.

The students of Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi and Gilgit will also

receive the same this month.

It was the third consecutive phase that University’s students

were included in PM’s scheme. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui reiterated his

pledge to develop the University as a Center of research-based

activities.

He appreciated the hard work of the students, stating that

they desired the honour. The University, he said received

spectacular distinction among the country’s educational institutions

in term of enrollment that reached to 1.3 million, among those 56

percent are females, mostly belonged to remote regions.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui shared with the laptops’ recipients the

University’s academic achievements in the recent years, particularly

developing it as research-based institution. They have published

twelve brand new journals and arranged twenty-one national and

international conferences during last two and half years.

Special focus was also laid on professional development,

students’ support system and revision of curriculum. Qualitative

improvement was brought about in admission, examination and books’

mailing system.

He also apprised the students about community’s welfare

projects undertaken in the recent years that included provision of

free education to all categories of disabled, prisoners and drop-out

students.

He hoped that the laptops will help them to undertake

innovative and applied research work to serve the society. The

ceremony was also addressed by Director Regional Affairs Dr. Arif

Saleem Arif and Director Students’ advisory services Rana Tariq

Javed.