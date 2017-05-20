LAHORE, May 20 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq
has said that the government and Pakistan Army will jointly fight
the Kulbhushan Yadav case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Talking to the media in his constituency here on Saturday, he said
politics should not be done on the issue of a terrorist.
“It is time to be united,” he added.
He said that legal points should be discussed but there should be
no politics on the Kubhushan issue.
“Pakistan will not take any dictation on the issue and it would do
whatever would be in its interest,” he added.
The speaker said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would
never resign on the demand of anyone, adding that a group of politicians was spreading desperation in the country.
He said that nobody should have any doubts about the loyalty of the
prime minister.
Govt, Army to fight Yadav case jointly in ICJ: speaker
LAHORE, May 20 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq