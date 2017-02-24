Govt, Army committed to defeat terrorism: Baloch

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): Minister for SAFRON Lt. General

(Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch on Friday said the government and

Pakistan Armed Forces were committed to flush out the menace of

terrorism from the country.

He said terrorism was an issue of national importance and

the valiant Pak Armed forces had rendered countless sacrifices in the war against terror.

Talking to PTV, he said there was a need to work in all directions to defeat the terrorism.

He said the whole nation and government wanted to give extension to military courts for eliminating terrorism.

The minister said several terrorists and criminals had been executed through military courts.

Abdul Qadir Baloch said law and order situation in the

country was much better as compared to past. Maintaining law and

order situation was also a provincial subject, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Punjab government had made public all the details of Lahore blast.