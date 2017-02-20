Govt, Armed forces committed to wipe out terrorism: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Javed Abbasi on Monday said Pakistan government and Armed forces were fully committed to wipe out menace of terrorism from the country.

He said in the recent incidents of terrorism, Afghanistan soil was used

to attack inside Pakistan.

Talking to PTV, he said operation was being carried out in various parts of the country to eliminate terrorism. He said in the fresh incidents of

terrorism, the whole nation had expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives.

To a question, he said joint operation of paramilitary forces and police would be conducted in Punjab to wipe out terrorists.

Javed Abbasi said the government and our valiant armed forces were committed to completely eradicate terrorism as international community had acknowledged the steps of Pakistan in war against terror.