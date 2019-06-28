ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday formally approved the raise in the allowances of regular nurses and increase in stipend of students nursing staff of federal government hospitals.

A ceremony in this regard was held here at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to hand over the notification issued by the Ministry of National Health Services with the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As per notification, the Prime Minister has approved the increase in allowance of regular nurses in BS-16 and above and stipend of diploma student nurses. Regular nurses will now get mess allowance of Rs 8,000 against previous Rs 500 while they will now get Rs 3,000 against Rs 600 as dress allowance.

Similarly, the government has also increased the stipend of diploma student nurses from Rs 6,860 to Rs 20,000 per month. The new approved rates will become effective from July 1st.